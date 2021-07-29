Nagpur, Jul 29 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to set up within two weeks a development authority for preservation and conservation of the Lonar lake in Buldhana district, which was created around 50,000 years ago due to a meteorite impact.

A division bench of the high court, comprising Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Killor, gave the direction on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by Kirti Nipankar, who raised concerns over the change in colour of the lake and its conservation.

The oval-shaped Lonar lake, the mean diameter of which is around 1.2 km, is a popular tourist place, which also attracts scientists from across the world. The water body was in the news last year after its colour turned pink, which had not only surprised locals, but nature enthusiasts and scientists as well.

Advocate C S Kaptan, who is amicus curiae and a member of the high court-appointed committee set up to look into the preservation of the, on July 27 submitted to the high court a fresh proposal tor constitute a central agency, to be named as 'Lonar Crater Lake Development Authority ', an independent and goal-oriented committee or authority, having necessary powers and resources to ensure that the ultimate goal of preservation, conservation, maintenance and development of Lonar lake.

Counsel for the petitioner, Anand Parchure, submitted that in addition to the members proposed for the authority, two advocates having experience and interest in the field should also be made members. The court welcomed the suggestion.

The high court said that a fresh proposal has been received from the amicus curiae and it would be appropriate that the central committee, as proposed by the senior advocate, is constituted.

"We do not think that the state government would have any objection regarding that," it said.

The high court asked the state chief secretary to look into the matter and take necessary steps for issuance of an appropriate government resolution (GR) regarding the constitution of the Lonar Development Authority as suggested in the fresh proposal. It said that the GR may be issued by the state government within a period of two weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)