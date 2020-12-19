Raipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday called upon industrialists to set up small units to facilitate value addition of minor forest produce in the state.

Addressing a function titled 'Chhattisgarh ke nava bihan', organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). he said there would be no shortage of iron ore and coal for local industries, a release issued by the state public relations department said.

"For the convenience of industrialists, the state government will take the initiative to prepare a model project through its forest department for value addition of minor forest produce," Baghel said.

This would help minor forest produce collectors get good returns and also generate employment, he said.

Baghel said industrial parks set up in 'gauthans' (dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed in the day) in about 300 villages of the state were generating income for people, with several women's self help groups working there.

A women's self-help group in Ambikapur had also signed an agreement with a company to sell vermicompost produced in the gauthan at Rs 16 per kilogram, he said.

Baghel said his government was in discussion with the NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) and the Centre to ensure there is no shortage of iron ore for industries.

He said Chhattisgarh's economy was unaffected during the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

"Industrialists have contributed significantly and the state also topped in the GST collection. Production continued in iron ore and coal mines in the state even during the outbreak," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)