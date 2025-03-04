Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 4 (PTI) Excise department officials in Odisha on Tuesday arrested seven people, including three from Maharashtra, for allegedly trying to smuggle ganja from Gajapati district to Mumbai.

Three cars, mobile phones and around 160 kg ganja were recovered from the accused, an official said.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Conveyor Belt Becomes Operational, Fate of Trapped Workers Still Unknown (Watch Videos).

The estimated market value of the seized items, including the ganja, is Rs 50 lakh, said Srutikant Rout, Deputy Superintendent, Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau.

“We are verifying the involvement of other persons in the illegal trade” he said.

Also Read | Odisha School Holiday on March 5 Cancelled After Panchayati Raj Diwas Observance Moved to April 24, BJD Accuses BJP Government of Disrespecting Biju Patnaik.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)