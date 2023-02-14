Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against seven persons for allegedly beating and injuring two policemen here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at around 2.30 am when two policemen on patrolling duty stopped motorcycle-borne youths at an intersection in the Govindpuram area of Modinagar town, they said.

The youths fled and the policemen chased them, the police said.

A few minutes later, the youths were spotted at a roadside tea stall and when police tried to question them, they attacked them with sticks. Constable Ajay Vir Singh and Rampal Singh sustained injuries on their heads, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural, Ravi Kumar said a tea stall owner and other people saved the policemen and caught hold of one of the youths, identified as Vikas (24).

After the incident, more policemen reached the spot and rushed the injured cops to a nearby community health centre, he said.

During interrogation, Vikas disclosed his accomplices' names as Bunty, Abhimanyu. Honey, Ishant while two others were not identified, Kumar said.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused.

A manhunt is on to nab the absconding youths, they added.

