Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) Seven staffers of a financial firm have been booked for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 44 lakh, a Thane police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Air Quality Danger: India's 'Silicon Valley' on Verge of Becoming Lung Disease Capital, Say Environmentalists.

The firm accepted deposits promising high returns and failed to disburse money between 2020 and 2021, the Naupada police station official said.

Also Read | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Released at josaa.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, though no arrest has been made so far, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)