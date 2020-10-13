Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Seven people were arrested from Malwani area on Monday for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man over an old dispute, police said.

"The deceased, identified as Nazir Sheikh alias Kalu, was allegdely killed by Shahnawaz Qureshi and others on Sunday," a police official said.

Also Read | ‘Hathras Saw No Oppression, Congress Leaders Going There Where Nothing Happened’, Says BJP MP Mohan Mandavi (Watch Video).

Someone had damaged the accused's motorcycle parked in the locality, but he suspected that the victim was responsible for it, the official said.

"After a heated argument with the victim, Qureshi stabbed him, following which he died on the spot," he said.

Also Read | Fire at Apex Hospital in Mumbai’s Mulund Doused Off, 40 Patients Shifted to Nearby Medical Facilities.

The accused was booked under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder), the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)