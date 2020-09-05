Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odisha's Ganjam district to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The incident took place at 3:30 am this morning when the bus was passing through the Cheri Khedi area in Raipur.

Also Read | India, China Defence Ministers Agree to Resolve Border Tensions Through Talks.

The injured persons have been admitted to Ambedkar hospital here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 7 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Labourers From Odisha to Gujarat Collides With Truck in Raipur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)