Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Seven people died and three more were injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan's Pali and Jodhpur districts, police said on Tuesday.

A truck overturned in Pali district's Jaitaran police station area on Tuesday, leaving two people dead, they said.

They were identified as Tejaram Gurjar (20) and Sohan Lal (18), the police added.

Two people were killed and two more injured on Monday night after being hit by a truck in Pali's Transport Nagar area, they said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment.

In Jodhpur, a car rammed into a truck near the Asop area on Monday night, killing three people and injuring one. The deceased were identified as Rafiq Mohammad, Alladeen and Aziz, the police said.

The victims were on their way to Bhopalgarh from Nagaur, they added.

