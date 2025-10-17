Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): As the first LCA Mark 1A aircraft produced by the Nashik facility of the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) took its maiden flight on Friday, HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil said that several countries have shown interest in buying the aircraft.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Sunil said that the discussions with several nations are in a preliminary stage.

He said, "Yes, there have been interests expressed by many countries. We are discussing, and today it's at a very preliminary stage. Still, the kind of interest shown is very heartening because they feel it's a very capable aircraft. We are also showcasing to them what our capabilities are, what additions we can make."

"That's something which we look forward to in the future, but the basic groundwork is being done, like talking to them, telling them about the capabilities of the aircraft. It's at the initial stages of engagement," he added.

This comes as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the third line of the LCA Tejas and the second line of the HTT-40.

DK Sunil added that the first LCA Mark 1A aircraft was produced within two years, and two more such aircraft are in the pipeline.

He said, "For the LCA, we have two in Bengaluru and one here. And this facility has been producing aircraft right from the MiG-21, the MiG-27 and the Sukhoi 30s. So we have set up the third line here. In a short time of less than two years, they have been able to roll out the first aircraft and get it ready for this occasion. It's a great achievement on the part of our HAL LASIK division. We are very proud that we have added this capability so fast."

"So this was a decision taken by the board that we should enhance capacity. I'm very happy today that we are seeing the fruition of that decision. The first aircraft has rolled out. The second and third are already on the jigs, and they're going on. So, it's a very great achievement on behalf of this division," HAL Chairman said.

Regarding future plans, he stated that 180 aircraft are expected to be completed by 2032-33, while planning for the LCA Mark 2 is underway.

"The 180 aircraft that we have been tasked to do, we expect to complete them by 2032-33. By that time, the LCA Mark 2 will enter production. So our facilities will be available and we will be able to use all these facilities to produce the Mark II also. This capability, whatever capacity we have built, is going to be used in the future for the LCA Mark II also," he said.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded HAL for its growing contribution to India's defence self-reliance, as he attended the maiden flight of the Tejas Mk1A and inaugurated new aircraft production lines at HAL's Nashik campus.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister said that it was his first visit to the Nashik facility and praised the enthusiasm of those working there.

"It is my first opportunity to visit HAL's Nashik campus, and I could see enthusiasm and pride on the faces of everyone working here. I extend my best wishes to the pilots who flew the LCA Mk1A and SU-30 aircraft," he said.

LCA Mk1A is an advanced, multi-role fighter jet. The MK1A is the advanced variant of the Tejas, with improved combat avionics and air-to-air refuelling capabilities. The aircraft is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet which is capable of air defence, ground attack, and maritime strike missions. (ANI)

