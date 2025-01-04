A visual from the New Delhi railway station (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Several trains bound for the New Delhi railway station were delayed on Saturday due to extreme fog and poor visibility in the north Indian states.

Trains delayed included the Vande Bharat Express, Jammu Rajdhani, Andhra Pradesh Express and the Grand Trunk Express.

Earlier today, schedules of aircraft operating from the national capital and other Northern regions were also impacted due to the dense fog.

Indigo Airlines issued an advisory for the same.

Taking to social media X, the airline in a post wrote about the current fog conditions in North India.

"6ETravelAdvisory: With winter in full swing, many regions in Northern India are experiencing varying fog conditions. On some days, fog may be dense, while on others, lighter fog could still impact flight schedules," the post read.

Further, the post mentioned the prevailing low visibility situations impacting the flight schedules.

"6ETravelAdvisory: Delhi continues to experience significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules," the post further read.

The airline ensured a smooth travel for the passengers.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure smooth travel for everyone," the post further read.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, as per India Meteorological Department.

The air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 385 in Delhi today at 6 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 348.

As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.

Visuals emerged showed night shelters on Lodhi Road completely occupied.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop. (ANI)

