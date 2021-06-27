By Raghvendra Pandey

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): With a grand Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya, several initiatives have also been taken for the development and beautification of the religious city.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Tourism Mukesh Meshram said that a museum will come up in Ayodhya where new technologies will be used in depicting the life of Lord Rama.

The ghats of Saryu will be developed under the state government's Swadesh Darshan scheme for benefit of tourists and architectural conservation will be done, Meshram said.

He said work is underway to improve and beatify Panchkoshi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi Parikrama-marg routes. Places of religious importance falling on this route will also be connected.

Trees species related to the Ramayana period will also be planted in Ayodhya, he said and added that Ayodhya railway station, bus station and airport will be modernised and upgraded to international standards.

The official said the Uttar Pradesh government plans to construct around 100 hotels on public-private partnership (PPP) model and dilapidated buildings and 'dharamshalas' will be renovated.

He said 108 water reservoirs will be developed in Ayodhya and there will be widening of the roads.

Apart from the availability of guides, a mobile app will be launched for the guidance of tourists and it will be available in every language.

Meshram said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held several rounds of meetings to review the development work of Ayodhya.

He said futuristic infrastructure was being developed according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister had performed bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple in August last year.

Ayodhya's development is being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and sustainable smart city. (ANI)

