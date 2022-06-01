New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A few students suffered minor injuries in a "brawl" between two groups on the Ramjas College campus here on Tuesday, Delhi police said.

The Delhi Police has initiated legal action as per the law in the said matter. Complaints have been received from both the groups, alleging excesses by the other group, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Singer KK Dies After Live Performance in Kolkata: Bollywood Playback Singer Passes Away at The Age of 53.

Delhi Police, in its FIR copy, mentioned, "A brawl took place between two groups of students of Ramjas College, on Tuesday. Reportedly, one group having affiliation with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), edited a caste-based slogan that was initially painted by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporters over a wall and changed it to another caste-based slogan.""About two-three students from both sides have suffered minor injuries. Complaints have been received from both groups. Legal action is being initiated as per law," a Delhi Police official said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | World No Tobacco Day 2022: Government Releases Guidelines for Substance Use Disorders, Launches App.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)