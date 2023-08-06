Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) Train services were affected as locals blocked the railway tracks at Murarai station in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The blockade disrupted services on the Eastern Railway's Sahebganj line with several long-distance trains, including the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, stuck, they said.

Also Read | Zoom Ends Work From Home: Communications Tech Company Asks Employees to Attend Office on More Regular Basis.

Locals blocked the tracks around 7.30 am, demanding stoppage of express trains at the Murarai station.

Efforts were on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade and resume services at the earliest, officials said.

Also Read | PM Modi Statue in Pune: Statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Touted as Tallest in the World, to Be Erected in Lavasa, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)