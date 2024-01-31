Hapur, January 31: Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district due to low visibility amid thick fog that shrouded Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning. As per the reports, around half a dozen vehicles, including two big trucks, collided one after another in which a police officer has also been reported to be injured.

The police officials reached the spot of the incident and started rescue work with the help of a crane. The national capital as well as the entire North Indian belt continued to be in the grip of severe cold and fog on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature in Delhi recorded at 10°C. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Two Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Falls Into Roadside Ditch in Balrampur Amid Dense Fog (Watch Video).

Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

#WATCH | Hapur, Uttar Pradesh: Several vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Lucknow Highway. pic.twitter.com/NZLc7lrLev — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, while moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. "The INSAT 3DR Image of 0530 hrs IST shows Dense Fog layer over South Punjab, Haryana & Delhi seen as white patch overlapped by Medium/High Clouds in Red Patches," read a post on the IMD's official X handle on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Eight Killed As Car Collides With Truck and Catches Fire After Being Dragged On Highway Near Bhojipura (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, visibility issues were reported from across the national capital as a thick fog descended on the city. Several flights bound for the capital or scheduled to take off from the national capital were delayed or cancelled owing to the prevailing weather.

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar situation was seen as dense fog shrouded the national capital and vast swathes of North India, significantly impacting visibility and throwing flight and train services out of gear.

