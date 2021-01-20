Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Police have busted a high-profile flesh trade racket at a plush hotel in Mumbai and rescued eight models from there, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific information, the police's Crime Intelligence Unit conducted a raid on the hotel located near the Juhu beach in western suburbs on Tuesday, he said.

During the raid, the police rescued eight models who were being forced into prostitution, the official said.

The police also arrested three persons for allegedly pushing the models into flesh trade, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)