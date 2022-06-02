Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 2 (ANI): The police interrogation of Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case registered against him has been completed.

Babu who appeared before the police to face interrogation for the second day was quizzed for 11 hours.

Police on Thursday interrogated Vijay Babu for eleven hours. It started at 9:00 am in the morning and ended at 8:00 pm.

He appeared at Ernakulam south police station. On Wednesday, the police questioned him for nine hours.

Meanwhile, the interim pre-arrest bail has been extended till Tuesday by the Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.

The court directed Vijay Babu to cooperate with the investigation and to refrain from tampering with the probe. Court also directed him to not interact through or with any social or other media.

The Court posted the matter to next Tuesday after the prosecution sought time.

Vijay Babu, who has been granted interim pre-arrest bail in a sexual assault case, arrived in Kerala's Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday.

While hearing the matter on Tuesday, the single-judge bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas noted, "If I refuse to grant him interim bail now, he will remain abroad and elusive. How many people have been elusive in our country? Several agencies have been trying, but have they been successful? This is what I'm trying to avoid here."

The bench said the accused has been granted two days of interim bail with protection so that he could return to India.

There are two cases registered against him. One is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint.

The complaint said Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies to the woman.

Following the accusations, Vijay stepped down from the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in May.

The actor said that he will stay away from the Executive Committee of the organization till he is proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from 'disgrace'. (ANI)

