Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Hundreds of activists of the Students Federation of India, a left wing students union, took out a rally in Kolkata on Monday in solidarity with farmers holding protests in the national capital's borders against the Central farm reform laws.

The participants of the rally, from different colleges and universities in the city and elsewhere, raised slogans against the new farm laws and covered a distance of 2 kms Subodh Mallick Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata.

"The Narendra Modi government has opened the farm sector to big corporates which pushed small and marginal farmers faced with extreme financial stress.

"Our fight is to protect the interest of small and marginal farmers who are the backbone of India," SFI state committee leader Subhajit Sarkar said.

