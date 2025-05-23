Amritsar, May 23 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to temporarily defer the matter of displaying a portrait of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple here.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh on Friday said that a recent meeting of the SGPC's Executive Committee had approved the installation of late Manmohan Singh's portrait in the Central Sikh Museum.

Also Read | Asteroid Warning by NASA: Eiffel Tower-Sized Asteroid 2003 MH4 To Come Dangerously Close to Earth on May 24; Will It Hit Us?.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has, however, ordered the matter to be put on hold for the time being following objections raised by various groups, he said.

The SGPC respects the sentiments of the Sikh community and believes that a general consensus among Sikhs is essential on this matter, he added.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Man Sustains Injuries After Big Cat Mauls Him, Forest Department Launches Search Operation.

The SGPC secretary further said the decision regarding the portrait will be reconsidered in a future meeting of the Executive Committee.

Earlier on May 13, it was decided during the SGPC's Executive Committee meeting to display the portrait of Dr Singh and some others in the Central Sikh Museum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)