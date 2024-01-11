Amritsar, Jan 11 (PTI)The SGPC has sent a legal notice to X for not shutting down a fake account in its name that was being used to unleash hate propaganda against Sikhs, the apex gurdwara body said on Thursday.

The legal notice was sent by Amanbir Singh Siali, the legal advisor of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In a statement issued here, the SGPC said according to the legal notice, spreading and encouraging hate propaganda against any religion or religious organisation by social media platforms like X under the policy of parody accounts is a violation of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, 2001 and Information Technology Rules, 2021.

Due to this hate campaign, the religious feelings of Sikhs are being hurt and the mutual brotherhood in society is also being threatened, it said.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the matter relating to the fake account was raised with X but in the written communication, the social media platform refused to stop it.

The SGPC secretary claimed that the fake or parody account was spreading hate propaganda against the gurdwara body and the Sikh community, which cannot be tolerated.

He said the SGPC has written to the Union and the state governments several times to take action against such social media platforms, but the hate campaign continues unabated.

