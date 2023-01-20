Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday awarded Aska police station in Odisha's Ganjam district as the number one police station in the country in the annual ranking of police stations for 2022, an official release said.

The award was given during the DGsP/IGsP Conference – 2022 which began in National Agriculture Science Complex, New Delhi on Friday.

Prashanta Kumar Sahoo, the inspector in-charge of Aska police station received the prestigious award with the certificate of appreciation from Shah, the release said.

"A moment of great pride and honour for Odisha police," said DGP S K Bansal, who is attending the DGsP/IGsP Conference.

