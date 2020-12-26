Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed on Saturday about the security situation in Assam and various reform initiatives taken by the Assam Police.

Director General of Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also apprised the home minister of the steps taken to maintain law and order and the commendable role played by the police during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have given a presentation to the home minister on the security scenario of Assam and various police initiatives on reforms and other initiatives," Mahanta told PTI.

The meeting was also attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and other senior officials.

It came days after the peaceful completion of elections to two autonomous councils -- the Bodo Territorial Council and the Tiwa Autonomous Council.

The Assam Police played a major role in ensuring peaceful polling in both the elections.

Sixty-four militants, including 18 from the banned ULFA (I), also laid down arms at an event on December 21.

Shah is currently on a two-day visit to Assam and Manipur.

