Poonch (J-K), May 30 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday distributed government job appointment letters among the families affected by the cross-border attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and said the Centre would introduce a relief package for them in the days to come.

The Poonch sector witnessed heightened artillery and mortar shelling after India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

A wave of artillery shelling, missile, and drone attack by Pakistan killed 28 people — 14 in Poonch district alone — and injured more than 70 across Jammu and Kashmir between May 7 and 10.

"A programme to provide government jobs to the families of those killed in the condemnable attack by Pakistan was organised here today.

"The compensation and jobs cannot fully make up for the loss of life, but they are a symbol of the sentiments of the Jammu and Kashmir government, the Government of India, and the people of the entire nation," Shah told the affected families in his address here.

He emphasized that the whole country stands with them like a rock.

The Union Home Minister expressed his condolences to the families affected by Pakistan's aggression on residential areas, temples, gurdwaras, and mosques in Poonch.

"The spirit of patriotism that has emerged among the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir -- from the Valley to Poonch and Kathua -- following the Pahalgam terrorist attack has strengthened the resolve of the entire nation," he said.

Shah said Indian forces demolished the headquarters of terrorist organizations located inside Pakistan's borders.

"Due to the determination of Prime Minister Modi, the precise intelligence provided by our agencies, and the remarkable courage and pinpoint accuracy of the military, hundreds of terrorists were eliminated."

He remarked that while India attacked terrorists, Pakistan perceived it as an attack on itself, revealing to the world that it shelters and sponsors terrorism.

The Union Home Minister clarified that India did not target any military or civilian facility in Pakistan. "With utmost precision and restraint, Indian forces completely destroyed Pakistan-sponsored terrorist bases," he said.

He added that following India's strikes, a "rattled" Pakistan resorted to firing on residential areas in Jammu and Kashmir, with Poonch suffering the most damage. "Pakistan fired on all residential areas, temples, gurdwaras, and madrassas in Poonch," he said, adding the world is now strongly condemning Pakistan's attacks on civilians.

He further said that when Pakistan attacked residential areas and unarmed civilians, the Indian Army responded robustly by damaging nine of their airbases and military capabilities.

Shah asserted that under PM Modi's leadership, India has a clear security policy. "Our army will not tolerate any kind of interference with our civilians or along our borders."

"For the damage caused to people's homes and commercial establishments in Poonch, the Government of India will bring a relief package in the coming days," he announced.

Shah also commended the Jammu and Kashmir administration for standing by the people throughout the crisis. "The administration promptly evacuated thousands of people to safe locations, which reduced casualties significantly," he added.

