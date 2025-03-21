New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his reply to the discussion on the working of his ministry was silent on when the census would take place and when Jammu and Kashmir would get full statehood.

He said though both matters pertain to the national interests, the Rajya Sabha chairman did not allow him to raise the issue.

"Today, while replying to the discussion on the demands of the Home Ministry in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah enumerated his achievements in detail in his two-hour speech. But he remained silent on two important issues. When will the census take place? When will Jammu and Kashmir get the status of a full state," Singh said in a post on X.

"We wanted to know but the Chairman did not give us the opportunity. Was he not supposed to inform the country on both these issues?" he said.

Several opposition MPs have been demanding a census and raised the issue during the debate in the Rajya Sabha.

Shah in his reply to the discussion spoke about a host of issues, asserting that the Narendra Modi government has zero tolerance on terrorism and that Naxalism would be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026.

