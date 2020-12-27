Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state.

According to a release, State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior officials of Assam were also present at the meeting.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the Northeast, reached Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Addressing a rally in Kamrup here, the Home Minister said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward.

"BJP-led government at the Centre has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the past over six years and ensured that the benefits of every scheme reach the people in the state," he said.

Shah was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)