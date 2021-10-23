Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) A bodyguard of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Friday evening and handed over some documents in a sealed envelop on the actor's behalf, sources said.

Also Read | Congress To Contest All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats in 2024 As Party Snaps Ties With RJD.

He did not speak to the reporters waiting outside the office and left.

Also Read | Amit Shah on 3-Day Maiden Visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Tomorrow Post Abrogation of Article 370.

The day before, an NCB team had visited the actor's residence `Mannat' in suburban Bandra seeking some documents related to the investigation of the alleged drug seizure case in which Khan's son Aryan has been arrested.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. His bail plea is now before the high court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)