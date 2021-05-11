New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday and assured all help from the Centre on a cloudburst in Devprayag in Tehri district which razed down two municipal buildings to the ground and damaged several shops, officials said.

Shah, on telephone call on Tuesday evening, assured Rawat of all possible help from the central government.

The cloudburst which occurred over Shanta river inundated areas along its banks damaging pedestrian bridges, water pipelines and electricity supply lines, an official said.

A huge amount of slush along with boulders, brought down two municipality buildings, including the multi-purpose Nagar Palika Bhawan, he added.

A number of shops in the Dashrath Danda Parvat area of Devprayag were also damaged in the cloudburst, a police official from the state said.

However, there was no loss of life as people were alert and had moved to safe locations like the bus stand and police station premises, he said.

