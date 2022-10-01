Saran (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the program on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11 at Sitab Diara, his birthplace in Bihar, informed sources.

According to sources, Shah will reach Sitab Diara at 12 o'clock to attend the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan. He will attend the Jayanti program organized in honour of Jayapraksh Narayan.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Deep Rooted Infighting in Congress Party Demoralising Workers Ahead of Polls.

He will reach Amnaur from Sitab Diara in the afternoon from the cooperative of Chhapra, Gopalganj and Siwan districts in Amnaur.

The farmers involved will attend the conference and Amit Shah will also inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar Memorial Park and Bihar's first light and sound show at Amnaur Pokhara.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Padyatra Energises Congress Workers in Karnataka.

This will be Shah's second visit to Bihar state within a month. He visited Seemanchal on September 23-24.

According to party sources, till the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Shah can visit Bihar every month, due to which the atmosphere will remain in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah addressed a public rally in Bihar's Kishanganj.

He inaugurated five Border Out Posts of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Kishanganj.

Lauding the role of the SSB in the battle against Naxalism, the Union Home Minister had said owing to their "tough fight", Naxalism has been finished in Bihar and Jharkhand regions.

"SSB jawans have fought a tough fight against Naxalism rampant in the northeast. As a result, Naxalism is on the brink of ending in Bihar and Jharkhand regions, we can even say it is finished here," Shah had said while speaking on occasion.

Acknowledging their duty, the Home Minister had said that the SSB has the toughest duty to perform because of the open border with Nepal and Bhutan.

"Sitting in Delhi, one thinks you have the easiest duty as we've friendly relations with both nations (Nepal and Bhutan). But when one comes to the border, we realise that you have the toughest duty as it's an open border," he had said.

"The responsibility increases if it's an open border. However friendly may the relations be, even if the neighbouring nations have no ill intentions, there are a few elements in society who use open borders for unauthorised earning - be it smuggling, animal smuggling or infiltration," the Minister had added.

Shah had also offered prayers at Budhi Kali Mata Temple at Subhashpally Chowk of Kishanganj.

Meanwhile, speaking on Nitish Kumar, Shah on Friday addressed the 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' rally and said that the people of the state will "wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo" in the 2024 general elections and the party will come to power in the state in 2025.

Addressing the 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnea, Shah had said, "In 2014, you (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) only had two Lok Sabha seats, 'naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke'. Let the 2024 LS elections come, the Bihar public will wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo. We're, with a full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls".

Shah had further said that Nitish Kumar does not favour any political ideology, and can join hands with any party to stay in power.

"Nitish Kumar is not in favour of any political ideology. Nitish ji can leave socialism and go with Lalu ji also, can do casteist politics. Nitish ji can leave socialism and sit with the Left, Congress. He may also leave RJD and join BJP. Nitish has only one policy - my chair should remain intact," he had said. The Home Minister had said that the danger of "'Jungle-raj' is looming over Bihar". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)