Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he paid a visit to a government school in Gujarat for the first time after people started supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visits to the state.

In his public address at Talod in Sabarkantha district, the Delhi Education Minister said that when Kejriwal began visiting Gujarat, people started noticing that if Delhi and Punjab can have good schools, mohalla clinics and free electricity, then why can't it happen in Gujarat where BJP has ruled for 27 years.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

"For the first time in his life, Amit Shahji visited a government school. Have you ever seen Amit Shahji's photo visiting a government school during 27 years' politics? When people here started demanding schools like in Delhi and said they will go with Kejriwal, Amit Shah went to a government school for a photo and to say that he has also made a school," Sisodia said.

Otherwise, Shah always made fun of Kejriwal over distributing "free revadi" (freebies), he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was referring to Shah's visit to a school during the inauguration of four "smart schools" set up by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

"There is a hint of change in Gujarat after Delhi and Punjab. Now people of Gujarat are also demanding a change," Sisodia said while addressing a gathering on the first day of his six-day visit to Gujarat, during which he will campaign in northern districts of the state.

The AAP government in Delhi has made government schools and hospitals better than private schools and hospitals, Sisodia said, adding that since Kejriwal had done a good work in his first stint at the chief minister he had the confidence of asking people to vote for him for another term.

"It is Kejriwal's politics to spend money on the public, while it is the BJP's policy to offer it to their friends," he said.

Sisodia also targeted the opposition Congress and said that its MLAs won to rid the people of the BJP rule only to help the ruling party by joining it.

The AAP leader arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday as part of his six-day visit. Before embarking on the 'Parivartan Yatra' in north Gujarat, he visited Sabarmati Ashram and offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

He took part in a "Tiranga Yatra" in Himmatnagar, where he said that people want to say that this time there will be a change. On Thursday, Sisodia will visit Mehsana and Becharaji.

