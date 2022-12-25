Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav reviewed security arrangements at the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela starting from December 26.

For the very first time, drones would be used for surveillance and special teams have been positioned to respond to contingencies.

DGP also addressed over 3000 police personnel being deployed for security arrangements at Fatehgarh Sahib for the Shaheedi Jor Mela.

Reviewing all the security arrangements with DIG Rupnagar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fatehgarh Sahib Ravjot Kaur Grewal, DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that as many as five Samadhan Centres have also been set up to assist devotees coming from all over India, besides establishing a modern Command Centre.

The three-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela to pay homage to the martyrdom of Chotey Sahibzade-- Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh, will be held at Fatehgarh Sahib from December 26 to December 28. (ANI)

