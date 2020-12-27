Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Dec 27 (PTI) The three-day annual 'Shaheedi Sabha' held to commemorate the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons concluded here on Sunday with religious ceremonies.

The event marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, who were "bricked alive" here during the regime of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Thousands of devotees braved the cold to pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh's sons on the concluding day of Shaheedi Sabha, popularly known as Jor Mela. They also paid homage to Mata Gujri, mother of the 10th Sikh Guru.

The devotees paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup in Punjab on the occasion.

To mark the concluding ceremony, a 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) was taken out from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib after performing the 'Ardas' (prayers).

Gatka parties, Nihangs, Kirtani Jathas and various religious leaders accompanied the Nagar Kirtan.

The main attraction of the procession was the display of martial arts by Nihangs and Gatka parties.

Many devotees accompanied the Nagar Kirtan. The palanquin carrying Guru Granth Sahib (holy book) was placed on a well-decorated four wheeler.

Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh performed the concluding Ardas at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup. He and SGPC president Jagir Kaur called upon the Sikhs to follow the teachings of Gurus and wage a war against drug abuse and female foeticide.

Earlier, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Legislative Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema also paid obeisance on the concluding day of Shaheedi Sabha.

