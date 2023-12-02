Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday hit out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and said that instead of worrying about who left the party, take up the issues of citizens and get them resolved.

While addressing a press conference in Pune, the NCP chief said, "We don't have to be worried about those who left the party. Instead of worrying about it, we should take up the issues of citizens and get them resolved."

"If we could strengthen our youth leaders, then in the upcoming election you will see great success. Therefore, we should start working and try to reach out to people with our ideology. So I am sure if we could do this, we would see young leaders rising," he added.

When asked about Ajit Pawar's announcement to contest the election from the Baramati and Shirur constituencies, the NCP chief said that if they follow the path of the constitution, they can contest from any seat.

"If they follow the path of the constitution, they have the right to contest on any seat. They can go to people with their stands. It's the people who have to decide," he said.

Maharashtra is set to undergo polls next year. The Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came to power in the state, collapsed after Eknath Shinde revolted and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with MLAs of Shiv Sena. This led to the formation of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP government in the state.

A year later, Ajit Pawar, from the NCP, revolted against his party chief and joined hands with the BJP along with some of his party colleagues.

The state is now run by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. (ANI)

