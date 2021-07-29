New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday.

"Met with an old colleague Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and enquired about his health. Was very happy to meet Lalu ji after a long time," Pawar tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav's daughter and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti was also present during the meeting.

Pawar and Yadav were ministers in the United Progressive Alliance-1 and the UPA-2 governments.

Yadav had on July 5 addressed his first political meeting in a long time, castigating the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar administration in Bihar for their "many failures" and predicting a bright future for the regional party under his son Tejashwi Yadav.

He is suffering from many ailments and convalescing at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence in New Delhi.

