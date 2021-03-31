Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday night underwent endoscopy at a hospital here a day before schedule, a family member said, adding that doctors might take a call on operating him late night itself.

"The doctors performed endoscopy on Pawar. They would soon take a call on operating him. They could advance the surgery and perform it tonight itself. We are waiting for further communication," the family member said.

After Pawar (80) complained of abdominal pains on Sunday, he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on the same evening.

However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening, a day ahead of the scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pains in his abdomen, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said.

"Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder," he had tweeted.

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the minister had said.

NCP leader and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said there was nothing to worry about Pawar's health.

An endoscopy is a procedure wherein an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body.

