Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm gesture toward Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the inauguration of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi on Friday, February 21. Upon Pawar’s arrival, Modi personally adjusted his chair and poured him a glass of water, ensuring his comfort. The event, held in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, renowned Marathi writer Tara Bhawalkar, and Sammelan president Usha Tambe, also saw Modi being felicitated during the ceremony. ‘Need Good Leadership To Realise Vision of Viksit Bharat’ Says PM Narendra Modi While Inaugurating SOUL Conclave in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi Fixes Sharad Pawar’s Seat, Pours Water for Him

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) offered a glass of water to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/K5Hd5bsAuz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2025

