New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday suggested the Border Roads Organisation to share its expertise regarding construction in the high-altitude areas with friendly countries.

Kumar also commended the BRO for its efforts to increase the participation of women and appointing them as officers commanding of road construction companies along the border areas, the Defence Ministry's statement noted.

"He (Kumar) appreciated the creation of an all-women road construction company and women being employed as casual paid labours," it mentioned.

Kumar was speaking at Annual Chief Engineers and Equipment Management Conference here.

Urging the BRO to carry forward their vision, Kumar suggested them to expedite the work towards sharing their expertise of construction on high-altitude areas with friendly foreign countries, the statement noted.

"He called upon them to use the international seminar, being planned on the sidelines of DefExpo-2022, to showcase their capabilities to the international audience," it mentioned.

