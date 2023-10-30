New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police nabbed a sharpshooter of the notorious 'Hashim Baba' gang on Monday.

Weapons were recovered from his possession, the police informed.

Police said they received information that the accused was to reach Delhi's Mustafabad area to commit a crime.

On receiving the information, the police laid a trap in the area and nabbed the accused.

The accused, identified as Ezaz, allegedly collected extortion money from businessmen on the instructions of jailed gangster, Hashim Baba, the police said.

According to the police, the Hashim Baba gang operates in several locations in Northeast Delhi.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

