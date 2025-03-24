Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday congratulated technocrat-turned-politician and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on being appointed as the Kerala unit president of the BJP.

In a post on 'X', Tharoor, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency—where Chandrasekhar was his main rival—acknowledged the BJP leader's new role while expressing his readiness for future political battles.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Kerala State President of the BJP, @RajeevRC_X. Looking forward to crossing swords again!" Tharoor wrote.

Chandrasekhar assumed office as the BJP's state president on Monday, declaring his mission to bring the NDA government to power in Kerala, a state largely dominated by the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

Tharoor secured victory in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency by a margin of 16,077 votes against Chandrasekhar, who delivered the NDA's best-ever performance in the state.

