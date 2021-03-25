Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): BJP MP Arjun Singh on Thursday said that TMC leader Sheikh Alam was being used by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to entice the Muslim electorate. Singh was responding to Alam's controversial statement that "if 30 per cent of the Muslim population come together then we can create four new Pakistans".

"Mamata Banerjee should be arrested. Sheikh Alam is an asset to entice the Muslim electorate. Mamata Banerjee can do anything to remain in power," Singh told ANI.

Alam, meanwhile, has said he would apologise if his statement has hurt anyone.

"If I have hurt the sentiments of anybody, I would like to apologise," Alam told ANI.

The TMC leader had in a public gathering on Wednesday said, "We are 30 per cent and they are 70 per cent. They will come to power with the support of 70 per cent. They should be ashamed. If our Muslim population moves to one side then we can create four new Pakistans. Where will 70 per cent of the population go?"

Alam's statement has been considered as an attempt to play a religious card in the political arena of poll-bound West Bengal. The state has around 27 per cent Muslim population as per the 2011 census.

The first phase of polling will start on Saturday when the elections for the 30 seats covering all constituencies from districts of Purulia and Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will be held.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

