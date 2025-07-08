New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Lawyers protesting the shifting of digital courts from Karkardooma to Rouse Avenue courts on Tuesday ended their hunger strike.

Shahdara Bar Association president V K Singh said the decision was taken after receiving an assurance from Delhi High Court chief justice that the issue would be resolved at the "institutional level".

Singh said the lawyers were on a hunger strike for the last five days.

A notice issued by the association on July 7 said, "In view of the written assurance and request of the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, it has been unanimously resolved by the executive committee of the Shahdara Bar Association that all members shall resume their work from July 8."

The notice, with association's secretary Narveer Dabas as the signatory, appreciated the cooperation of lawyers during the suspension of work and the hunger strike.

The members of the bar association had been abstaining from work since July 1 onward.

