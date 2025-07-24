New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said the money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur involving Robert Vadra was a "clear and classic case of money laundering".

Special judge Sushant Chagotra was hearing ED's preliminary submissions for issuing notice to Vadra.

Also Read | Deoria Road Accident: 17-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down by Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Absconding.

"Arguments of ld. Special Counsel and ld. Special PP for ED on the point of proviso to section 223 (1) of BNSS heard at length. Now, be put up for clarifications/order on 31.07.2025. (sic)," the order said.

Under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 223(1), a notice must be issued to the accused before a magistrate can take cognisance of an offense based on a private complaint.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Forces With Extremist Ideology Cannot Be Allowed To Misuse Democratic Freedom, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The proviso to Section 223 (1) provides "no cognisance of an offence shall be taken by the magistrate without giving the accused an opportunity of being heard".

On July 17, the ED filed a chargesheet, naming Vadra, in the case.

"It is a clear and classic case of money laundering. Proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties. Evidence conclusively establishes that there is the offence of money laundering where proceeds of crime are generated, layered, and enjoyed," the ED argued.

The agency was represented by special counsel Zoheb Hosain, special public prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta and advocate Mohammad Faizan.

Hosain said the court had jurisdiction to try the matter as part of the activity related to the proceeds of crime took place in the national capital.

The ED counsel alleged that Skylight Hospitality, whose 99 per cent shares are held by Vadra, purchased three acres of land worth crores.

"There were false declarations in the sale deed that Rs 7.5 crore had been paid when no money was paid. It was paid later to avoid stamp duty," Hosain said.

He claimed that this land was later sold to DLF for a higher amount.

The court has posted the matter for clarification and its order on issuing notice to July 31.

A total of 11 entities including Vadra, a firm linked to him named Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee and Kewal Singh Virk, their company Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. and some others have been named as accused in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a September 2018 FIR of Gurugram Police which alleged fraudulent purchase of 3.53 acre of land situated in village Shikohpur in Sector 83 (Gurugram) by Vadra, through his entity SkyLight Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd on February 12, 2008, through a "false" declaration at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

A Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power at that time.

Four years later, in September 2012, the company (Sky Light) sold the land to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore.

The land deal got embroiled in controversy in October 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then posted as the director general of Land Consolidation and Land Records-cum-Inspector-General of Registration of Haryana, cancelled the mutation of this categorising the transaction as violative of state consolidation act and some related procedures.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)