Shimla, Dec 21 (PTI) The Municipal Commissioner here on Saturday granted the Sanjauli mosque committee three months to raze the unauthorised floors of a contested mosque.

The commissioner had on October 5 ordered the demolition of three "unauthorised" stories of the disputed five-storey mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli within eight weeks.

The court on Saturday also directed the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to file the next status report on March 15, after which the hearing of the remaining two floors of the mosque will take place.

The committee's lawyer, B R Thakur, informed the court that 50 per cent of the demolition of three floors has already been completed.

"The committee has requested additional time to complete the demolition work and the Court has given time till March 15," he added.

He said that time is also required to collect the revenue records of the mosque.

On October 5, the Commissioner's Court directed the Waqf Board to demolish the top three floors of the mosque at their own cost.

On September 11, ten people were injured during a protest for the demolition of a portion of the mosque since contested.

A day later, the Muslim Welfare Committee gave a representation to the municipal Corporation commissioner asking for the sealing of an unauthorised portion of the mosque and offered to demolish the unauthorised portion.

