A view of bazar in Shimla. The city is gearing up for festival rush (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): With New Year celebrations around the corner, the district administration in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla has stepped up preparations to manage tourist arrivals, with lakhs of visitors expected to arrive during the festive period.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the hill town is witnessing a strong tourism revival, driven by the festive season and the ongoing Winter Carnival. He said hotel occupancy has already reached 80 to 90 per cent and is expected to rise further in the coming days.

Also Read | Income Tax Refund Delayed Due to ITR Mismatch? Revised vs Belated Return Explained, Who Should File What Before December 31.

"From December 25 to 31, we will witness a heavy tourist rush. Hotel occupancy is between 80 and 90 per cent and is likely to increase further. The weather is pleasant, and any snowfall will further boost tourism. Winter Carnival is underway in Shimla, and a large number of tourists are expected on December 31," Kashyap said.

He added that online bookings are strong and that inquiries from tourists continue to come in.

Also Read | Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

"The response has been very good. After a long period of losses faced by people associated with the tourism industry, this festive season has brought renewed hope," he said.

Given Shimla's geographical constraints, the district administration, in coordination with the police, has divided the city into sectors to ensure smooth traffic flow, crowd management, and law and order. Senior police officers and magistrate-level officials will be deployed in all sectors.

Temporary checkpoints have been set up at city entrances, with ambulances stationed for emergency response. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) are also being deployed, particularly along the National Highway stretch leading to Shimla, to address contingencies.

Kashyap urged tourists to celebrate responsibly and follow safety protocols. "We request tourists to enjoy the pleasant weather here. As you may have seen, Delhi and the plains have been experiencing severe weather, while Shimla's climate is favourable. Come, enjoy Himachal Pradesh and nearby hill stations," he said.

He also urged visitors travelling by road to avoid rash driving and be prepared for cold weather, as the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain or snowfall after December 29. "If snowfall occurs, it will add further charm and attract more tourists," he noted.

According to the district administration, around 5,000 to 10,000 vehicles have been entering Shimla daily after December 24, a number that could rise to nearly 20,000 vehicles between December 28 and 31. Tourist footfall in Shimla city during the New Year period is expected to be around 60,000 to 70,000 visitors.

Hotel occupancy in Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda and Chail is steadily increasing and is likely to touch 100 per cent, as per inputs from the District Tourism Development Officer. Hotels and tourism stakeholders are organising cultural programmes, festive events and activities to offer visitors an immersive experience of Himachal Pradesh's culture.

"Tourism supports a large section of people, horse owners, taxi operators, hotel staff, travel agents, dhaba and restaurant owners, photographers and many others. We hope the winter tourism season performs well and helps recover the losses suffered earlier," Kashyap said.

Tourists visiting Shimla expressed joy over the festive atmosphere and weather conditions.

Naren Sahi, a local travel agent, said tourists are enjoying the season and the vibrant environment created by the Winter Carnival.

Abhishek Verma, a tourist from Kolkata, said the weather is very good.

"Snowfall was expected but hasn't happened yet. Festival is underway, and many people have come. The entire Mall Road is crowded and lively. I would say everyone should come and enjoy Shimla's weather."

Poonam Verma, another tourist, said she is enjoying her trip to Shimla and nearby destinations. "We have come from Kolkata and are travelling from Shimla to Manali. Shimla's greenery is beautiful, and the carnival is excellent. If there had been more snowfall, it would have been even more enjoyable," she said.

The district administration and police have reiterated that they are prepared to manage the festive rush and have appealed to tourists to cooperate, celebrate responsibly, and take away pleasant memories of Shimla's natural beauty, Winter Carnival, and joyous spirit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)