Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): As the cold wave intensified in Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla District Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Wednesday assured that all departments are ready to coordinate for any adverse situations. Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla District Administration, Anupam Kashyap said, "All stakeholder departments are prepared to coordinate in case of adverse situations. I request all people to avoid unauthorised parking as it can cause traffic which impacts the whole city. Please follow the police advisory on traffic."

"The roads connecting to the capital are open. The roads going to upper areas of Shimla were opened yesterday, but people have been advised to avoid them during early morning and late evening as the roads are slippery. The police have been stationed at the bifurcations to guide tourists and locals," he said.

The cold wave situation in Himachal Pradesh has intensified over the past 24 hours, with Shimla city recording a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius.

Higher-altitude areas, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and Dalhousie, have plunged into sub-zero temperatures. Even the plains of the state, such as Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Kangra, are experiencing biting cold, posing significant challenges to daily life and travel.

Over the last 24 hours, most regions in Himachal Pradesh have recorded sub-zero temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the tribal area of Lahaul-Spiti's Tabo at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. In Kaza, the temperature was at minus 6.9 degrees, while Kukumseri recorded at minus 8.2 degrees Celsius. In Kinnaur district's Reckong-Peo, the temperature was recorded at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Manali also experienced a temperature of -0.3 degrees Celsius. The state capital, Shimla, recorded 2.0 degrees Celsius, while Kufri and Narkanda recorded 0.1 degrees Celsius and -2.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Kalpa, Kinnaur, the temperature was recorded at -4.0 degrees Celsius, and Dharamshala reported a temperature of 5.02 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, it is considered to be Cold Wave when the minimum temperature of a station is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions. (ANI)

