Inter-Faculty Sports Competition at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla (Photo/ ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): The 4th Inter-Faculty Sports Competition commenced at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Dean Students' Welfare, Prof Mamta Mokta, and HPU's Controller of Examination, Prof SL Kaushal.

Both dignitaries addressed the gathering and extended their blessings and best wishes to the participating students.

In her address, Prof Mamta Mokta encouraged students to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship and highlighted the role of sports in the overall development of youth. Prof SL Kaushal, Dr Vinay Sharma, NSS coordinator, and Dr Shalini Kashmiriya, Department of Law, attended the event. The chief guest emphasised the importance of discipline, teamwork, and dedication in both academics and athletics.

The competition started with thrilling volleyball matches for both boys and girls, drawing spirited participation and loud cheers from the audience.

The event marks the beginning of a series of sports competitions to foster unity, health, and competitive spirit among HPU students. The tournament will continue in the coming days with events in various disciplines.

Earlier on Thursday, the Himachal Pradesh University organised a job fair at the University Institute of Technology (UIT) in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, under the title 'HPU Campus Connect 2025: Career Launch Pad Job Fair'.

In collaboration with UIT, the Placement and Career Guidance Cell of Himachal Pradesh University organised the event for the final-year B Tech students.

The job fair was coordinated by Pradeep Kumar Suman (Training and Placement Officer, HPU), Dr. Nikita Gupta (TPO, Electrical Engineering, UIT), Er Sandeep Kumar (Assistant TPO, Electrical Engineering, UIT) and the entire placement team of UIT.A total of 60 students, including 12 students from HPU's Microbiology Department, appeared at the campus placement job fair.

Several reputed companies, including Crompton, Glacial Adventures, Higgs Healthcare, Emmforce, Modern Automotive, Him Technoforge, Emmbros Autocomp, SIS Group Enterprises, Nik Bakers, Johnson & Johnson, Excel Marketing, and others, participated in the fair.

Screening tests and student interviews were also conducted in the event to evaluate students' skills and guide them on career opportunities. (ANI)

