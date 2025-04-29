New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) organised a one-day workshop on IT Procurement and Project Management in New Delhi, aiming to enhance digital efficiency and streamline IT implementation across India's maritime and shipping ecosystem.

The workshop was virtually inaugurated by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, who emphasised the transformative role of technology in modernising port operations and enhancing service delivery for stakeholders.

TK Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, addressed the participants and emphasised the importance of innovation, collaboration, and capacity building in accelerating digital transformation within the maritime sector.

The event witnessed active participation from senior officials of the Ministry, various ports, and associated organisations.

In-depth sessions during the workshop focused on challenges in IT projects, identifying root causes, and exploring actionable solutions to improve project outcomes. Case studies from ongoing Ministry projects were discussed to draw practical insights.

Key highlight of the event was a presentation on the proposed Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE)--envisioned as a dedicated centre for IT project delivery, to be developed with support from CDAC.

Live demonstrations were held to showcase innovative digital tools, including SPARSH (Dashboard for Ports) and Counsello, AI-powered platforms developed by startups. Draft IT Procurement Guidelines were also introduced during the session, with participants encouraged to share feedback based on their on-ground experience.

The discussions were led by R Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary (IT), MoPSW, who reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to building resilient and future-ready digital systems.

The workshop concluded with closing remarks by the Secretary of MoPSW, emphasising the need for effective project execution and the integration of next-generation technologies, such as AI, ML, and other indigenous software solutions. (ANI)

