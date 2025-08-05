Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena appointed Shaina NC as its national spokesperson on Monday, the ruling party said in a release.

In a post on X, Shaina NC thanked the people of Mumbaidevi for their support.

Also Read | India Responds to US President Donald Trump's 'Hefty Tariffs' Threats Over Russian Oil Purchase, Calls It 'Unjustified and Unreasonable'.

https://x.com/ShainaNC/status/1860545597260091443

"I thank the people of Mumbadevi for their support by giving me 40,146 votes, the highest ever a Shiv Sena- BJP candidate has got in the assembly election in Mumbadevi. I will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the Viksit Mumbai," She said.

Also Read | Were Pahalgam Attackers Pakistani Nationals? No Official Statement From Indian Armed Forces, Says Defence Ministry on Media Reports Citing 'Biometrics, Pakistan-Issued Documents' Regarding Identities of Slain Terrorists.

https://x.com/Shivsenaofc/status/1952402766925803688

Shiv Sena posted on X, "with the blessings of Dharmaveer Guruvarya Anand Dighe Saheb, and by the order of Shiv Sena Chief Leader and Deputy Chief Minister Hon. Shri. Eknathji Shinde Saheb, Smt. Shaina N.C. is being appointed as the 'National Spokesperson of the Shiv Sena Party.' Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes from the Shiv Sena Party!"

Shaina NC, formerly a BJP spokesperson, joined the Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led faction nominated her from the Mumbadevi constituency. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)