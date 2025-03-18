Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Manisha Kayande on Tuesday morning condemned the violence that unfolded in Nagpur and demanded action against those spreading rumours.

Suggesting that those spreading rumours must be jailed, she said that the violence seemed pre-planned given the way it erupted on such a large scale.

"We condemn the Nagpur violence. Those who spread rumours should be put behind bars and punished. Such a thing will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. The way stones were pelted, and violence erupted on a large scale, it could not have happened without pre-planning," Kayande told ANI.

When asked about the law and order situation being "disturbed" in the state, the Shiv Sena MLA said that this issue must be resolved logically, and this type of violence must end.

"This matter must come to a logical end. Because aarop aur pratyarop (accusations and counter accusations)...and this type of violence must be stopped. The state government should give a statement in both houses of the Assembly," Kayande added.

Maharashtra Junior Minister for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam on Tuesday morning said that the police had detained 47 people in the aftermath of the violence that took place in Nagpur amid the demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

He said that nearly 12 to 14 police personnel have suffered injuries, while two to three civilians have also been injured. He added that the reason behind the violence has not been found yet, but the same was being investigated.

"The reason behind the violence has not been found yet. 47 people have been detained so far. 12-14 police personnel were injured in the incident. Some of them are suffering from ligament tear. Two to three civilians also received injuries," Kadam told reporters.

The minister said that the entire issue was resolved yesterday afternoon when the police registered FIRs. Kadam added that strict action would be taken against the group that came out and carried out vandalisation hours after the earlier matter was resolved.

"We will find the reason behind the incident. The entire matter was resolved in the afternoon after the police station registered the FIRs. However, after five to six hours of gap, a group took to vandalism. Stringent action will be taken on those who took the law into their hands," he added.

BJP MLA Pravin Datke reached the violence-hit area of Hansapuri this morning and asserted that this incident was "pre-planned". He said that the vandalisation of shops and stalls and the destruction of cameras were indicative of the same.

"This is all a pre-planned matter. If there were two shops each of Muslims and Hindus, only the latter was affected. There's a (roadside) stall that belongs to a Muslim. Nothing happened to it. However, another stall that belonged to an elderly lady was damaged. The cameras were destroyed. It indicates that this thing was planned," Datke told ANI.

Questioning the delay, the BJP MLA slammed the police administration for not standing with the citizens. Datke suspected that a large part of the mob came outside (from the other neighbourhoods).

"I have to say that the Police were not standing with the Hindu citizens here. I don't know the reason behind it. A large part of the mob came from the outside...If the Police don't take action, the Hindus will be forced to take the next step. This is all I want to say," the MLA from Nagpur Central said.

A curfew has been imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, read an official Maharashtra police notification. According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. (ANI)

