Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha member from Dharashiv in Maharashtra, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding convening a special session of Parliament to discuss the quotas being demanded by the Maratha and Dhangar communities.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said peaceful agitations are being organised in the state.

"We have also demanded many times in the House to grant reservation to the Maratha and Dhangar communities. Marathas in every village of Maharashtra are on a hunger strike with Manoj Jarange. On the other hand, the Dhangar community which has got the benefit of reservation in other parts of the country is agitating peacefully in Maharashtra for reservation," stated a letter written by Rajenimbalkar.

The government has not been able to find the right solution till now. Considering this, a special session of Parliament should be called as early as possible, he added.

Marathas are demanding reservations in government jobs and education under the OBC category, while the Dhangar (shepherd) community wants the ST (Scheduled Tribe) status.

