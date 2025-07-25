Jammu, July 25 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday demanded to put an end to the dual power system and rule of the lieutenant governor in Jammu and Kashmir, besides calling for immediate restoration of statehood in J-K.

The Sena also claimed that the experiment of making Jammu and Kashmir a Union territory following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019 has proved to be a complete failure on all fronts, including security.

"With the tenure of the lieutenant governor ending in August, the post should be done away with by putting an end to the dual power system. Jammu and Kashmir should be given back its statehood immediately," Manish Sahni, president of the J-K unit of Shiv Sena (UBT), told reporters here.

A retired army or police officer should be appointed as the governor, and statehood should be restored in J-K with special privileges, he added.

Reiterating that the experiment of making J-K a Union territory with the abrogation of Article 370 has proved to be a complete failure, Sahni claimed, "Nefarious and illegal activities, terrorism, targeted killings, drug trafficking, crime, and women trafficking are continuing as usual. Drug trafficking, along with terrorism, is at its peak in Jammu and Kashmir."

After the police department came under the Union Home Ministry along with the increase in the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor, the era of accountability is almost over, he alleged.

"The dream of rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits is still incomplete. Despite 11 months since the formation of the elected government, four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir are lying vacant. At the same time, by-elections have not been announced for the Budgam and Nagrota assembly seats," he said.

