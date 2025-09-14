Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey has written a letter to broadcasting Sony Pictures Private Limited on Sunday, asking them to stop the live telecast of India Pakistan match that is to be held in Dubai today.

In a letter addressed to Sony Live, Anand Dubey said, "We request you put a complete ban on the live broadcast of India Pakistan Asia Cup match, 2025, that is to be held in Dubai International Cricket Stadium"

Also Read | 'Visit to Assam Brings Spiritual Joy': PM Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth Over INR 6,300 Crore (Watch Video).

Anand Dubey further added, "The match should not be broadcast in India. We expect a speedy and positive response from you."

This letter by the UBT leader comes in response to the Asia Cup 2025 match that is to be held between India and Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. The match is facing a lot of criticism from the political party.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Karnataka: 119 Students Fall Ill, 19 Critical After Having 'Upma' for Breakfast and Locally Supplied Drinking Water at Morarji Desai Residential School in Belagavi.

Indian Cricket fans also have divided opinions on the upcoming India-Pakistan match, referring to the recent unrest between the two countries.

Earlier, one such cricket fan from Mumbai, Shubham Chavan, told ANI that the "Match should not take place."

"The match should not take place. But as a sportsman, it should. India vs Pakistan is a big match. The matches are thrilling. It goes till the last over. So, it will be entertaining. India will win," Chavan shared.

Asgar Ali, a Cricket enthusiast in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, said, "This match should not be played. Such a big incident took place in our country, but still we are playing a cricket match against them. According to me, we should boycott this completely..."

However, another cricket fan had a different opinion, "The match should be taking place. Sports and war are two different things. We should not mix them. We will watch this match definitely..."

A Cricket enthusiast in Delhi, Praveen Kashyap, said, "This is a match which everyone would want to watch...People have a special affinity for sports. Everybody wants to watch the India vs Pakistan match...A few people view sports just as sports..."

The Indian cricket team will play against its arch-rivals, Pakistan, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)